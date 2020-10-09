LPS Livestreams Marching Band Showcase
(KFOR NEWS October 9, 2020) High school bands from across the city of Lincoln will be able to showcase their hard work and talents during a special event on Saturday, Oct. 10TH.
Lincoln Public Schools will livestream the LPS Marching Band Showcase beginning at 1 p.m. The event will last until 8:30 p.m. and feature public and private high school marching bands. To view the event, go to lps.org or bit.ly/LPSLive.
The following bands will be performing at these times:
1p.m. – Lincoln Christian
2p.m. – North Star
3p.m. – Southwest
4p.m. – Lincoln High
5p.m. – Lincoln Pius X
6p.m. – Southeast
7p.m. – Northeast
8p.m. – East
If you plan to attend the event in person, face coverings will be required and we will space everyone out as much as possible. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Please also conduct the self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending the event.
