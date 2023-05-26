LPS High School Graduations Are This Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–Graduation is this weekend for six of the seven LPS high schools.

Commencement for the Class of 2023 will be held for North Star at 6pm Friday, then at 8:30am Saturday for East, at noon for Lincoln High and 3:30pm Saturday for Southeast. Northeast will have graduation Sunday at noon and Southwest will follow at 3:30pm.

All graduations will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Northwest High School does not have a senior class this year.