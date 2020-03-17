LPS Extends Cancelation of Classes And Activities
Lincoln Public Schools are canceling all student classes and activities from March 22 until further notice. The schools have been closed this week, but Superintendent Steve Joel told parents “As conditions and recommendations remain fluid, we will continue to monitor and evaluate our status every two weeks and communicate with you.”
Joel went on to say “We understand that this decision greatly impacts our community, and specifically our students and their families. In addition to the potential financial burden, there is also the disappointment around missing out on milestone celebrations for our students.” Joel added he understands the concern about not having all the answers right now. Decisions, he said, will be “consistent with recommendations and guidelines from our state leaders and in collaboration with our educational and community partners.”
The Superintendent’s letter to parents also said that, beginning Monday, March 23, LPS will be moving to an “alternate learning structure” and will initiate “Remote Learning opportunities.” It said that Schools will communicate with families through updates on how to access the information. It urged all families to continue to check the LPS website for updates.