LPS Calls off Classes Monday Due to Winter Storm
LINCOLN–(LPS Jan. 24)–There will be no classes (in-person or remote) or activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, due to a forecasted winter storm. Tomorrow is a district closure day for Lincoln Public Schools.
A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students and families, as well as potentially hazardous travel conditions, and the ability to clear sidewalks and parking lots at 65 schools and programs.
More information about our school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.