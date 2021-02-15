LPS Calls Off Classes/Activities Tuesday Due To Extreme Cold
LINCOLN–(LPS News Release Feb. 15)–There will be no classes (in-person or remote) or student activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Tuesday, Feb. 16 2021, due to extreme winter weather conditions. Tomorrow is a district closure day for Lincoln Public Schools.
A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students, staff and families, as well as potentially hazardous conditions.
More information about our school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.