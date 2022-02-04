LPS Announces Retiring Administrators
Lincoln, NE (February 4, 2022) Each year, school and district administrators who plan to retire at the end of the school year announce their intentions in February. Lincoln Public Schools has announced that the following LPS administrators will retire, effective June 30, 2022.
Building Principals
Chris Deibler, principal at Pound Middle School — Deibler joined LPS in 1986 as a physical education, health and science teacher at Lefler Middle School. In 1994, he was tapped as the associate principal at Lefler and served in that role until 1997 when he accepted the principal position at Pound Middle School. He has been the principal at Pound for the past 25 years, currently making him the LPS principal with the longest tenure at their current school.
Tim Muggy, principal at Holmes Elementary School — Muggy has served LPS since 1981 in a variety of roles and at numerous schools across the district. He began as a physical education teacher at Lakeview and Yankee Hill elementary schools from 1981 to 1995. Following that he taught sixth-grade at Cavett Elementary School; served as the special education coordinator at Kahoa Elementary School; was the assistant principal at West Lincoln Elementary; and took on the principal role at Brownell, Meadow Lane and Roper elementary schools. In 2018-19 he stepped in as interim director of elementary education for LPS before serving as principal at Holmes Elementary School starting in 2019.
Teri Nelson, principal at Kahoa Elementary School — Nelson began as a school psychologist with LPS in 1991 and served multiple elementary schools, including Calvert, McPhee, Pyrtle, Eastridge and Maxey. She also was the school psychology team leader for a portion of that time. From 2009 to 2013, she was the school psychologist and coordinator at Maxey. From there she moved to the role of assistant principal at Kooser Elementary School before serving in her current position as principal at Kahoa since 2015.
Randy Oltman, principal at Wysong Elementary School — Oltman has spent all 32 years of his education career with LPS, beginning as a teacher at Fredstrom Elementary School in 1990. From 1997 to 2007, he worked at Humann Elementary as a teacher, team leader, coordinator and eventually assistant principal. He then spent eight years as principal at Humann before becoming the first principal at Wysong when it opened in 2016.
District Administrators
Pat Hunter-Pirtle, director of secondary education — Hunter-Pirtle started his career with LPS in 1978 as a teacher at Mickle Middle School before then teaching at schools in Houston and Omaha. In 1984, he returned to LPS as a teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School for seven years. He served as assistant principal at Southeast for eight years before moving into the principal position in 2001. In 2012, he took over as LPS director of secondary education. Overall, Hunter-Pirtle retires after more than 36 years with LPS.
Russ Uhing, director of student services — With 37 total years in education, Uhing began his career with LPS in 1991 at Lincoln High School. While at Lincoln High, he first served as a teacher, instructional coordinator, boys basketball coach (leading the Links to the 2003 state championship) and associate principal. In 2011 he became LPS director of student services, the role he currently holds.
Vicki Schulenberg, supervisor of elementary personnel services — Schulenberg is finishing her 40th year with LPS. She was first hired in 1982 as a first-grade teacher at West Lincoln Elementary School. She moved to Fredstrom Elementary School in 1983 – the school’s first year – where she taught first grade, second grade and kindergarten for five years. She served as coordinator at Fredstrom for ten years before moving into the role of principal. In 2018, Schulenberg became the LPS human resources supervisor for elementary personnel.