LPS announces principal for new high school in northwest Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (February 17, 2021) Cedric Cooper, current Schoo Middle School principal, will serve as the first principal of the new high school located in northwest Lincoln. Opening in the fall of 2022, this high school will be the seventh LPS high school. In addition to traditional classes, it will also house the new Medical Science Focus Program in partnership with the Bryan College of Health Sciences.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel made the announcement Wednesday. “We are excited for Mr. Cooper and this opportunity to open our new high school in northwest Lincoln. In his three years at Schoo Middle School, he has distinguished himself as an effective instructional leader, relationship builder and champion of equity for all students,” Joel said. “Mr. Cooper’s previous background as a high school principal in Wyoming and his teaching career with Omaha Public Schools positions him well to recruit a high-quality staff, engage a growing community and create an outstanding student academic and co-curricular experience.”
Cooper came to Schoo Middle School in 2018 from Torrington High School, in Torrington Wyoming. There he served as a middle school assistant principal and athletic director from 2014 to 2016 and high school principal from 2016 to 2018 before relocating to Lincoln. Cooper also worked as part of the Avenue Scholars Foundation in Omaha for four years after teaching at Omaha Northwest High School from 2000 to 2011.
In a message to Schoo families, Cooper wrote: “While I will miss the outstanding staff, students and families at Schoo, the chance to open a brand new high school is an opportunity that only comes around once in a great while. I felt I needed to take advantage of this opportunity, and I know I will continue to work with many of the same Schoo students and families as students move on to the new high school after middle school.”
Cooper obtained his Bachelor of Science in Health Education from Montana State University and his Master in Educational Leadership from Doane University. He is currently working on his Educational Specialist degree.
Cooper will finish the school year at Schoo and transition to his new position July 1.
