LPS Announces New Focus Program In Partnership With UNL
(KFOR NEWS September 22, 2020) Lincoln Public Schools and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have joined together for a new program at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Through hands-on, immersive experiences and early college pathways, the LPS-UNL Early College and Career STEM Program at Northeast will prepare students in the areas of food, energy, water and societal systems, which are collectively known as FEWS2.
Pathways are designed for students who wish to pursue a two- or four-year college degree, as well as for students who plan to directly enter the workforce after graduating from high school.
