LPS Announces Food Distribution Plans
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2020) Lincoln Public Schools Nutrition Services will provide a sack lunch and breakfast for the next day to any LPS student at any of the five locations beginning Monday, March 16. The sites are:
- Belmont Elementary School (3425 North 14th Street)
- Arnold Elementary School (5000 Mike Scholl Street)
- Hartley Elementary School (730 North 33rd Street)
- Park Middle School (855 South 8th Street)
- Northeast High School (2635 North 63rd Street)
- Lincoln High School (2229 J Street)
The student needs to be present to pick up the meal. One meal per student will be available between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. while supplies last.
Schools with LPS BackPack Program
For those families currently receiving BackPacks from the Food Bank of Lincoln, they intend to continue distribution of BackPacks on the regularly scheduled Friday afternoons. They will begin BackPack distributions according to each school’s regularly scheduled dismissal time and continue for 30 minutes.
School Food Markets
At this time, Food Markets will temporarily take place outside the school building during the school’s regularly scheduled day and time. To simplify the distribution process and increase health and safety, most of the food will come pre-bagged, except produce, bread and meat, which will be bagged onsite. Look for us to be set up in areas close to the front door of your school.
LPS Emergency Pantry
Following our standard LPS closure policy, the LPS Emergency Pantry will NOT be open while LPS is closed.
For more information about accessing the Lincoln Food Bank distribution locations visit their website: https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/get-food/food-finder/