LPS announces Coronavirus Pandemic Remote Learning Until at Least May 6th
Lincoln Public Schools has announced they will continue with Remote Learning until at least May 6th. There will be no student classes or activities in school buildings, and a decision for the remainder of the school year will be made as more information becomes available.
In regards to grading and graduation, LPS said that students should have all the needed materials to be prepared.
“Our teachers and administrators are going to continue to work with students and families to make sure students have the skills they need to succeed after high school while following recommendations from the Nebraska Department of Education,” said Steve Joel, superintendent. “If students remain engaged during this unique situation and put forth effort, they will be able to move on academically and graduate on time.”
The following changes are being implemented for graduating seniors at LPS this year:
- Courses that placed students in the community, such as Government and Politics required volunteer hours, work experience, and/or internship courses, will have those service requirements waived.
- School counselors will complete graduation checks and work individually with students. Students who are short on meeting requirements can fulfill needed coursework through eLearning courses, summer school, or independent study as identified by the counselor.
- Final class rank is the students’ Semester 1 rank (Term 2 for Southwest students). There will be no Semester 2 class rank calculated for seniors at the end of the school year.
