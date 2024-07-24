LPD Working Two More Fraud Cases Resulting in Monetary Losses

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–Seems like more and more fraud cases are being handled by Lincoln Police, including one that appears to be fairly new.

Captain Todd Kocian on Wednesday told reports that a 68-year-old Lincoln woman recently was contacted by a man claiming to be with the Federal Bureau of prisons, telling the victim that her son, who is in jail, could be released if she deposited $1,000 for ankle monitor. The woman complied and put money into a Coin Me machine.

In another case, a 37-year-old Lincoln man befriended a woman on a dating app, where he soon received unsolicited nude photos of a female and then was contacted by somebody claiming to be with the Omaha Police Department. Captain Kocian says the victim was told the girl’s father would not press charges, if the man paid $2,400.

The victim wired money to an online account. Captain Kocian stressed the importance of verifying the validity of any request for a money transfer before completing a transaction.