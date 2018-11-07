LPD Unveils New Memorial For Fallen Officers

Planning for many years has paid off in getting a Lincoln Police memorial setup at the department’s headquarters.

On Tuesday, the memorial was unveiled, honoring those six LPD officers killed in the line of duty. Captain Mike Woolman’s great-grandfather was killed in the line of duty and knows the impact that has on families. He and former Lincoln Police officer Brian Podwinski, who co-founded Blue Blood Brewing Company, decided earlier this year to go ahead and help raise money for the memorial.

About $7,400 was raised in May at a fun run. LPD’s wellness committee, Podwinski and Steve Auxier of Good Life Fitness were part of the effort.

On Tuesday, the memorial was unveiled, showing a Lincoln Police badge that’s made of sheet metal and painted to look like the actual badge, along with plaques honoring the six fallen LPD officers. The project was done by Jeff and Nikki Davis, who own Heavy Metal Renaissance out of Woodbine, Iowa, which is about an hour-and-a-half northeast of Lincoln.

Retired Lincoln Police Captain Allen Soukup, who’s father was Lt. Frank Soukup that died in the line of duty in 1966, said the memorial “has been a long time coming.”

“I think it’s great,” he said.

The list below are the fallen Lincoln Police Officers honored with the memorial.

Capt. Charles E. Hall, 1917.

Special Duty Patrolman Marion F. Marshall, 1932.

Officer Richard E. Leyden, 1949.

Detective Frank H. Soukup, 1966.

Detective Paul B. Whitehead, 1967.

Motorcycle Officer George W. Welter, 1968.