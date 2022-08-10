LPD Tracks Down Stolen Box Truck Taken From a Loading Dock at Schaefer’s
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–A fully-loaded box truck from Schaefer’s near 66th and Vine was stolen sometime before 9am Tuesday and later found in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood.
Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said the truck contained about $90,000 worth of merchandise when it was taken from a loading dock. The truck had been locked and the keys were secured inside the building.
Around 2pm Tuesday, officers found the stolen truck near 65th and Colfax, where all of the appliances had been recovered. Investigators are working to find any security video and if you have information on this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.