Lincoln Police say a teen was shot while walking along O Street Friday around 1:30 p.m.

The boy told police he was walking eastbound on O Street when he heard a popping noise and felt pain in his left leg. Police say the boy then started running toward Lincoln High School, where he saw friends and waived them down.

The friends drove him to the hospital and he was treated for the gunshot wound.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call police at 402-441-6000.