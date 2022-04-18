LPD Seizes Meth, Marijuana In Saturday Night Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 18)–Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man on drug-related charges, after he was stopped by bike patrol officers just before midnight Saturday night along “N” Street from 13th to 14th Streets.
Captain Todd Kocian says after the officers stopped his vehicle, Nathaniel Jordan had what appeared to be an open alcohol container in the center console, while there was a baggie in between in his legs that contained a white substance.
Kocian says a search of the car found just under a pound of marijuana and another 19 grams of pot on Jordan. The substance in the baggie turned out to be just under 8 grams of meth.
Jordan was arrested and put in jail. The passenger in the car was cited for having an open container of alcohol.