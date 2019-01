Police say 51 vehicles have been stolen from Lincoln’s streets since December 1st. Seven of those were taken since January 1st – including a case where a man who lost two vehicles in one day.

“At 32nd and Orchard streets, a 41-year-old man reported he had two cars taken that were unlocked with keys inside,” Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News.

Sands said the vehicles were parked in a driveway off an alley.