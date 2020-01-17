LPD Searching For Woman Who Hasn’t Been Heard From Since Before Thanksgiving

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–The family of a missing 36-year-old woman is concerned about her welfare, after she was last seen by family members two months ago. Now Lincoln Police need your help.
Police tell KFOR News Justine Miller was reported missing by family members around 9pm on November 19, 2019. She was last seen the day before near 16th and South. Miller is originally from Iowa and has only been in southeast Nebraska since October.
Investigators tell us family members haven’t been in contact with her and there hasn’t been any social media activity from her. Miller is a white female, about 5-7, 250 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She is known to wear a longer, dark colored winter coat and glasses.
Anyone who sees Justine or has information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.