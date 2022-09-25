LPD Searching for Suspect in Downtown Homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (Sep. 25, 2022 – KFOR) – Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on the east side of Downtown Lincoln. The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene.

This is the second homicide in the city in the past week.

Lincoln Police released the following statement regarding their investigation.

On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 12:06 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the alley near 19th and O St. The suspect, also a male, had run away from the area. Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim believed to be in his 30’s, died at the scene. Investigators are working to confirm his identity and notify his family.

This investigation is in the very early stages. Officers are still processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses.

The Lincoln Police Department continues to ask those with information, including video evidence, to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.