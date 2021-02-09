LPD Searching For Stolen Gun Taken From Truck
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Police are looking for a gun stolen Friday night from a pickup truck in northeast Lincoln.
The owner living in the 8600 block of Lexington Ave thought the vehicle was locked, but apparently not. The 40 year old told officers his 9mm handgun was in in the center console when he got out, but it was gone late Saturday morning.
There were no signs of forced entry. If you have any information about this theft, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.