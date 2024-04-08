LPD Searching for Missing Lincoln Man

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–Your help is needed in finding a 28-year-old Lincoln man that left a mental health facility near 14th and South early Friday afternoon.

In a news release Sunday to KFOR News, Lincoln Police said Joshua Martin suffers from schizophrenia and has severe OCD that presents similar to severe autism in social interactions. According to his family, he functions at the level of a 5-year-old.

Martin was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts with a grey stripe. He is 5′11″, 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Joshua Martin, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.