LPD Searching For Endangered Missing Person

Apr 3, 2021 @ 9:54am

KFOR News Lincoln NE(April 3, 2021) Austin Hayes, 34 years old, was last seen in the area of 23rd and A Street on Thursday, April 1st around noon.  He was last wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt.  He is likely wearing his hair in a ponytail and had shaved his beard.  He is 5’10 tall, 170 lbs.  Austin left a residential care facility, and he has not taken his medication for 3 days.  If you have any information on Austin’s whereabouts, please call 402-441-6000.