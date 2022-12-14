LPD Searches For Suspects In Attempted Theft of ATM Machine

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 14)–An attempted ATM theft at a north Lincoln bank is under investigation.

Police were called around 3am Wednesday to the Pinnacle Bank off of 27th and Folkways. Investigators says the ATM was pulled off from its base and laying in the driveway. It was later determined in the investigation that a truck stolen from the 700 block of Lamont Drive was used to try and steal the ATM.

Damage estimates to the ATM and drive-through area of the bank are around $104,000. No one has been arrested.