LPD Responds To Friday Afternoon Stabbing
(KFOR News Lincoln NE November 27, 2021) One man is in custody after a disagreement between two males resulted in a stabbing in Northeast Lincoln Friday afternoon. LPD Captain Todd Kocian tells KFOR news officers responded to the altercation in the 3600 block of Touzalin Avenue just after 4 pm Friday. 51-year-old Jan Noch was arrested at the scene and charged with First Degree Assault and Use Of A Weapon To Commit A Felony. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.