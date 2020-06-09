LPD Reports Its First COVID-19 Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 9)–Lincoln Police have their first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the department, Officer Erin Spilker told reporters on Tuesday.
The officer who tested positive got checked out for coronavirus as a precaution, after working recent protest demonstrations. Officer Spilker says that officer who tested positive is asymptomatic and is self-quarantined at home. That employee hasn’t been in contact with other employees or the public since being self-quartantined. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will continue to monitor that officer.
For now, no other LPD employees have tested positive.
Officer Spilker says LPD is taking the COVID-19 virus very seriously and have implemented several procedures to reduce the spread. Employees are working remotely from separate facilities and utilizing video conferencing, and workspaces and equipment are being cleaned regularly.
The areas the officer had contact with have been cleaned. Employees who had contact with this officer have been notified and have been encouraged to get tested as well. Officers have received and have been trained to use personal protective equipment.