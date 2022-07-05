LPD Releases Victim’s Name In Deadly Hit and Run
LINCOLN—(News Release July 5)—The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
19-year-old Alexandor Eskra was driving his silver Subaru Forester eastbound on O St when a gray Ford Focus crossed the center median and struck his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His vehicle then struck a white Chrysler 300. The driver and passenger both sustained minor injuries.
We would like to extend our condolences to Alexandor’s family and friends. We would ask all to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
The driver of the Ford Focus left the scene on foot shortly after the crash occurred. Investigators have located video of this suspect and are still working to locate him as the investigation continues.
The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone who witnessed this crash or may know the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward with the information they may have, including video or photographic evidence, and to call our non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.