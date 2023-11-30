LPD Releases Results of Traffic and Seatbelt Use Enforcement Project

LINCOLN–(News Release Nov. 30)–The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) today released results from its traffic and seatbelt use enforcement project conducted November 22 through 26.

The Click it or Ticket campaign assigned additional officers throughout Lincoln to focus on traffic enforcement and seatbelt compliance. The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.

The results are as follows:

Total citations/warnings/arrests 227

Total traffic stops 176

Speeding – official 72

Speeding – warning 12

Traffic signal – official 1

Stop sign – official 1

Seatbelt violation – official 9

Seatbelt violation – warning 2

No insurance – official 20

No insurance – warning 7

No valid registration – official 54

No valid registration – warning 24

Other traffic violations – official 15

Other traffic violations – warning 45

Driving under suspension 9

Criminal arrests 1

Narcotic arrests 1

DUI arrests 1

Fugitives apprehended 3