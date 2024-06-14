LPD Releases Results of ‘Make It Click’ Traffic Safety Project

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–Lincoln Police on Friday released the results of their “Make It Click” traffic safety project from May 20 through June 2.

The effort focused on traffic safety and seatbelt enforcement. LPD made 423 stops, issued 372 citations and 171 warnings. Of the citations, 156 were for speeding, 102 for no registration, 34 for not wearing seatbelts. There were two warrant arrests and two for felony criminal arrests, while there was one arrest for DUI.

Funding for the extra enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety office.

The full breakdown of citations and warnings are below.

Traffic stops conducted – 423

Official citations issued – 372

Warnings issued – 171

Individual warnings and citations are as follows:

Speeding Citations 156

Speeding Warnings 32

Traffic Signal Warnings 3

Stop Sign Citations 2

Stop Sign Warnings 2

Seatbelt Citations 34

Seatbelt Warnings 12

Child Seatbelt Citations 4

Child Seatbelt Warnings 1

No Insurance Citations 25

No Insurance Warnings 15

No Registration Citations 102

No Registration Warnings 49

Driving Under Suspension 5

Warrant Arrests 2

Felony Criminal Arrests 2

Driving Under the Influence 1