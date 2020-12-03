LPD Releases Response Report On Memorial Day Protests
(KFOR NEWS December 3, 2020) The Lincoln Police Department provided KFOR NEWS a 35 page report on 4 days of peaceful protests and violent riots which occurred before and after Memorial Day weekend. The report includes timelines, data, images, and video. The PowerPoint presentation delivered by LPD Assistant Chief, Brian Jackson contained security camera video taken on the 2nd floor of the Hall of Justice. It shows a shot fired from the crowd of protesters shattering a window just a few feet from a Lincoln Police photographer. A portion of that video is available here.
The entire 35 page report is available here.
