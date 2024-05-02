LPD Releases Public Safety Report for 2023

LINCOLN–(News Release May 2)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow today discussed the 2023 Lincoln Police Annual Report that indicates violent crime, burglary and thefts in Lincoln are at the lowest levels in 20 years. Those crimes and others in the Part 1 category fell by 5.5% compared to 2022 and 4.1% compared to the five-year average (2018-2022) according to the report available at lincoln.ne.gov/LPDAnnualReport2023.

“Our shared commitment to public safety is paying dividends: today we live in one of the safest capital cities in the country,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “I’m proud of our team at LPD whose exemplary work keeps our community members safe and secure and protects our high quality of life.”

Crime statistics are compiled by the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) as part of the FBI’s national reporting program, which tracks murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, auto theft, larceny theft, burglary and arson.

Chief Morrow reported that in 2023 LPD responded to more than 115,000 calls, and the Lincoln Emergency Communications Center fielded more than 428,000 calls.

“The remarkable efforts of the men and women at the Lincoln Police Department make sure our organization prioritizes the city’s needs and does not lose focus of our mission to provide quality services to our community,” Chief Morrow said. “I am proud to call this city home, and I want all Lincoln families to feel safe and secure because of the work we do to protect and serve.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird lifted up two noteworthy successes illustrated in the report data:

In 2023, Part 1 crime, which covers eight categories, including violent crimes, burglary, and thefts, reached a twenty-year low; and

In 2023, LPD received 620 applications to join the department as officers, the highest amount in the past seven years, demonstrating the impact of efforts to grow interest in careers with local law enforcement.

Other 2023 LPD report findings include the following:

Violent crime per 100,000 is down 32% in 2023 compared to 2004.

Clearance rate for Part 1 Crime (homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, rape, auto theft, burglary, all thefts, arson) 2023 reached a five-year high in 2023.

Auto thefts were up 59% in 2023 compared to the five-year average. Data shows that 18% of the stolen vehicles were left running, and 49% had the keys inside. Nearly 91% of the vehicles stolen in 2023 have been recovered.

Shootings decreased 21% in 2023 compared to 2022

Larceny from autos was down 20.3% compared to 2022 and decreased 25.7% compared to the five-year average.

The number of stolen firearms in 2023 was 125, on pace with the five-year average of 123. About 45% of the stolen guns were taken from vehicles. Thirty percent of the guns stolen in 2023 have been recovered.

The number of mental health related calls increased from 3,717 in 2022 to 4,006 in 2023.

City Councilman Tom Duden said the data in the report underscores LPD’s commitment to keeping the community informed by providing valuable insights into the city’s crime statistics and trends.

“The statistics presented in the annual report reflect not only the hard work of our law enforcement professionals but also the collaborative efforts of our community members and local organizations,” Duden said. “Together, we continue to make strides in reducing violent crime and ensuring the well-being of every individual in Lincoln.”

More information on LPD is available at police.lincoln.ne.gov.