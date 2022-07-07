LPD Releases Photos of Suspect In Wednesday’s Bank Robbery
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–Lincoln Police on Thursday morning released surveillance photos taken from inside the U.S. Bank at 27th and Ticonderoga in north Lincoln, where a robbery took place just after noon on Wednesday.
Captain Todd Kocian says a man walked in and said he needed to make a withdrawal when he handed the teller a note, demanding money. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money, last seen walking westbound.
The suspect is described as a light-complexioned male in his 30s, about 6-feet to 6-foot-3 tall, 35 to 40 years old, wearing a black stocking cap with gray and white stripes on it, black COVID mask, black and white checker-patterned long-sleeved shirt with a white shirt underneath, and had tattoos on his left hand and chest.
If you have information on this suspect, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.