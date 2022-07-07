      Weather Alert

LPD Releases Photos of Suspect In Wednesday’s Bank Robbery

Jul 7, 2022 @ 10:40am

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–Lincoln Police on Thursday morning released surveillance photos taken from inside the U.S. Bank at 27th and Ticonderoga in north Lincoln, where a robbery took place just after noon on Wednesday.

A photo taken from surveillance video at U.S. Bank near 27th and Superior on Wednesday, where an robbery took place. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Captain Todd Kocian says a man walked in and said he needed to make a withdrawal when he handed the teller a note, demanding money.  He then left with an undisclosed amount of money, last seen walking westbound.

The suspect is described as a light-complexioned male in his 30s, about 6-feet to 6-foot-3 tall, 35 to 40 years old, wearing a black stocking cap with gray and white stripes on it, black COVID mask, black and white checker-patterned long-sleeved shirt with a white shirt underneath, and had tattoos on his left hand and chest.

If you have information on this suspect, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

