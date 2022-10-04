LPD Releases New Details On Monday’s Reported Stabbing Death

LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 4)—Lincoln Police late Tuesday morning provided additional information on the reported homicide late Monday afternoon at an apartment near 40th and Highway 2.

The two suspects in custody are Sallie Gilmer, 15, who was arrested for first-degree murder, and Isaac Honigschmidt, 16, for aiding and abetting in the death of 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer. Both teens will be charged as adults.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said that Sallie Gilmer was the one who called for help. What led up to the teen to allegedly stab her father remains under investigation.

On Monday, shortly after 4 pm, officers responded to a report of an unconscious man who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers arrived and found the man dead with “injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument” according to a Police statement.