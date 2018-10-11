LPD Releases New Details In August 2017 House Blast

Lincoln Police on Thursday morning released new information from a year-long investigation into the August 2017 house explosion near 77th and Old Cheney.

Jeanne Jasa passed away from her injuries just a few weeks after the explosion.  Jim Jasa, who had been in a coma, passed away in early May.

On Thursday, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was determined that Jeanne Jasa’s death was a homicide, while Jim Jasa’s was a suicide.

No other details were released, pending a civil claim.

The blast at their home at 5601 South 78th Street impacted at least 30 neighboring homes, some of which left cracks in the foundations.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM, kfornow.com and on Facebook and Twitter for more details.

The post LPD Releases New Details In August 2017 House Blast appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Extra Sales Tax Collections Spur Political Potshots Lincoln Teacher Named “Teacher Of The Year” Cash For Prescription Drugs Teen Accused of Stabbing Girl Likely Tried As Adult Blood Bank Needs Platelets Accident In NW Lincoln Injures Two People