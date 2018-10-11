Lincoln Police on Thursday morning released new information from a year-long investigation into the August 2017 house explosion near 77th and Old Cheney.

Jeanne Jasa passed away from her injuries just a few weeks after the explosion. Jim Jasa, who had been in a coma, passed away in early May.

On Thursday, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said it was determined that Jeanne Jasa’s death was a homicide, while Jim Jasa’s was a suicide.

No other details were released, pending a civil claim.

The blast at their home at 5601 South 78th Street impacted at least 30 neighboring homes, some of which left cracks in the foundations.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM, kfornow.com and on Facebook and Twitter for more details.

The post LPD Releases New Details In August 2017 House Blast appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.