      Weather Alert

LPD Releases Name of Victim In Monday’s Fatal Assault

Oct 20, 2021 @ 11:53am

Brian Keith Adams of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday released the name of the victim in Monday’s deadly assault off of 26th and Vine, as 29-year-old Trevious Clark.

According to LPD, Clark and 50-year-old Brian Adams had been fighting, when Adams allegedly used a large pole and hit Clark with it. Clark was taken to the hospital and later died. Adams was arrested Monday evening for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On