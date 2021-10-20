LPD Releases Name of Victim In Monday’s Fatal Assault
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday released the name of the victim in Monday’s deadly assault off of 26th and Vine, as 29-year-old Trevious Clark.
According to LPD, Clark and 50-year-old Brian Adams had been fighting, when Adams allegedly used a large pole and hit Clark with it. Clark was taken to the hospital and later died. Adams was arrested Monday evening for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.