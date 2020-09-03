LPD Releases More Details About Wednesday Shooting At SW Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3)–A shooting in southwest Lincoln Wednesday afternoon leads to a 60-year-old man being arrested for 1st-degree assault, among other charges, and a 26-year-old man recovering from non life-threatening injuries.
It happened at a home near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn, where the victim was causing a disturbance before pulling out what turned out to be a BB gun. Police Officer Erin Spilker says Johnny Anderson then pulled out a gun and shot the victim.
Officer Spilker says Anderson is prohibited from using a gun, due to a prior felony conviction. Anderson was arrested for 1st-degree assault among other charges.
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.