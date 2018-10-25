LPD Releases Final Case Summary of Aug. ‘17 House Explosion

Lincoln Police have released additional details from the Aug. 14, 2017 house explosion at 5601 South 78th Street.

According to the report, fire inspectors concluded that the amount of natural gas in the home was the result of tampering, not an accident. Black Hills Energy crews found no evidence of a gas leak outside the home of Jimmy and Jeanne Jasa.

The report says the chief mechanical inspector found several problems with the gas lines. The main line outside the home was found desoldered and snapped off at the regulator. Plus, the gas fitting to the water heater was loose and there were tool marks on the fitting. Also, the fitting had soot inside, an indication it was loosened just before the explosion.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed three gas line fittings were loose, which the chief fire inspector said is highly unusual.