LPD Releases Additional Details In Saturday’s Deadly Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–Lincoln Police have now identified the victim in Saturday morning’s deadly crash at 56th and “A” and the other driver involved that suffered non life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a southbound Hyundai driven by 29-year-old Alexis Carayorogopol of Lincoln was hit by a westbound Kia driven by 35-year-old Henry Holden of Lincoln and alcohol is suspected to be involved with Holden. Carayorogopol died at the scene.

A blood draw was done on Holden but those test results won’t be determined right away. He remains hospitalized.