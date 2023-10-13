LPD Provides Updated Numbers on Auto Thefts Across Lincoln Since September

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 13)–Some new information in the ongoing investigation of auto thefts across Lincoln.

On Friday, Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says between Sept. 20 and this past Wednesday, there were 60 auto thefts, 27 attempted auto thefts and 48 vehicles have been recovered. Thieves continue targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Vollmer says if you own a Kia or Hyundai and have not gotten the anti-theft protection software update for your vehicle, please contact your dealer. Also, remember some

simple theft-prevention tips:

– It’s important to lock your vehicle and secure valuables by moving them out of sight.

– Do not leave weapons or spare keys in your vehicle.

– Make sure to close your garage door and if you park outside, do so in a well-lit area.

– Do not leave your car running unlocked and unattended as it’s warming up.

Vollmer says report any suspicious activity to LPD dispatch at 402-441-6000.