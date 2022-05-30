LPD Provides Some New Details Into Sunday Night’s Deadly Crash On “O” Street
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Lincoln Police on Monday morning provided some new information regarding Sunday night’s deadly two-vehicle crash at 52nd and “O” Street.
A news release sent to KFOR News from LPD indicates that a black Ford Taurus was westbound on “O” Street around 10:47pm when it hit a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound. After the initial impact, both vehicles ended up on the north sidewalk of “O” Street, just west of 52nd Street, where crowds were seated and standing to watch Americruise. One victim is in critical condition, while the others hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
LPD said their investigation is ongoing and more details would be released late Monday afternoon. Investigators are also asking for anyone who saw the crash happen to come forward with any information they have in this case, including video and still photos.
As KFOR News first reported early Monday morning, two people in one of the cars were declared deceased at the scene. LPD had closed off “O” Street from 48th to 56th Streets in both directions for several hours and had reopened just before 6am Monday.
