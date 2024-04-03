LPD Provides Additional Information into Tuesday Night Shooting

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 3)—A man has been hospitalized after a shootout between himself and Lincoln Police on Tuesday night at a convenience store near the Lincoln Airport.

According to LPD, officers responded to a call for service shortly before 8:30pm. A 45-year-old Lincoln man had walked into the Casey’s near NW 12th and West Cornhusker and put a gun on the counter. There were three employees at the store, and no customers. One of the employees was able to make contact with police.

LPD said when an officer arrived on scene, the man fired a round at the officer. The officer was not injured, and returned fire. Additional officers soon arrived.

One of the employees was able to leave the store, the other two barricaded themselves in a back room. Officers attempted to contact the man before the man fired additional shots at the officers. Officers returned fire, and the man was shot in the upper chest. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple agencies are involved in this case. LPD public information manager Erika Thomas confirmed in an email to KFOR News early Wednesday morning that it was determined the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigating agency and the point of contact for this incident moving forward.

More information is expected at the media briefing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.