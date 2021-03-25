LPD Pledges To Advance Women In Policing
LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 25)–The Lincoln Police Department announced that it has signed the 30×30 Pledge – a series of low and no-cost actions that police agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.
LPD said these activities will help police agencies assess any gender equity issues, identify factors that may be driving any disparities, and develop strategies to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing. These actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and agency culture. LPD is one of only 36 police departments in the country that has signed the pledge to date.
The Pledge is the foundational effort of the 30×30 Initiative – a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States. The 30×30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE).
The ultimate goal of the 30×30 Initiative is for women to compose 30 percent of police recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves. While 30×30 is focused on advancing women in policing, these principles are applicable to all demographic diversity, not just gender.
According to Acting Assistant Chief Michon Morrow, “By signing this pledge, the Lincoln Police Department renews its commitment to actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency. We look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share this priority.”
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said, “The 30×30 Initiative further demonstrates the City of Lincoln’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. As we have engaged the public in our search for the next Chief of Police, we have heard the desire of our residents to have the police force reflect the diversity of our community. I am committed to providing the resources needed to enhance our ability to attract and retain female officers to help achieve this goal.”
The 30×30 Pledge is based on social science research indicating that greater representation of women on police forces leads to better policing outcomes for communities. Currently, women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and three percent of police leadership in the U.S. LPD said this underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications. Research suggests that women officers:
• Use less excessive force
• Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits
• Are perceived by communities as being more compassionate
• See better outcomes for sexual assault victims
“We are grateful to the Lincoln Police Department for being one of the first in the nation to commit to being a part of this growing movement,” said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30×30 Initiative, Chief of Staff of the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law, and former policing expert at the U.S. Department of Justice. “We believe strongly that advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to having more agencies follow LPD’s lead by signing the pledge and improving the representation and experiences of women in policing.”
For more information, visit www.30x30initiative.org.