LPD Participates in National ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 18)–The Lincoln Police Department will conduct specialized traffic enforcement focused on impaired drivers from August 18 through September 4. The effort is part of the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that coincides with the Labor Day weekend.

Holiday weekends represent some of the deadliest times of year on America’s roadways due to impaired driving. Some people will include alcohol in their activities and make the decision to drive impaired. Increased enforcement for the project is funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.

LPD will assign additional officers to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement to help deter impaired driving. Officers will take a zero-tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic beverages and/or drugs, while also watching for other traffic and safety violations. Of the 6,906 traffic crashes LPD investigated in 2022, 1,582 resulted in injury and 22 resulted in death. Officers also arrested 1,109 drivers for driving under the influence.

Driving after drinking is a choice. Do not consume any amount of alcohol if you intend to drive. If you have been drinking, find alternate transportation such as a designated driver, taxi, or ride-share service. The Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. Drunk driving is not an acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely.

The Lincoln Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• It is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation

or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the Lincoln Police Department.

• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make other

arrangements to get your friend home safely.