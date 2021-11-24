LPD Participates In ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign For The Thanksgiving Weekend
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 24)–This Thanksgiving weekend, you’ll see extra Lincoln Police officers out on patrol for the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement.
“Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates,” according to LPD Officer Erin Spilker. The focus of the enforcement will be making sure you are wearing your seatbelt and children in your vehicle are restrained properly.
“Click It or Ticket” runs Wednesday through Sunday. Funding for this was done through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.