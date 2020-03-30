LPD On Lookout For Red Light Violations, Texting While Driving
The Lincoln Police Department announced its “Red Light/Distracted Driving” Traffic Enforcement Project Monday. The project will begin Wednesday, April 1, and go through Friday, April 17.
The project, funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will allow the placement of additional officers around high accident intersections to watch for red light violations.
According to LPD, there will be strict enforcement of traffic signal violations. Officers will also be watching for drivers who are texting. The fine for violating a traffic signal is $75 and $200 for texting while driving. Drivers are cautioned to be aware of traffic signals and to put down their cell phones.
April is designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and law enforcement across the nation are asking drivers to put their cell phone on “do not disturb” when driving.
