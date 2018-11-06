LPD On Alert For Man Who ‘Baited’ Officers, Made Threats And Stole Ammunition

Lincoln Police are looking for 31 year old Duane Jordan of Lincoln. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of larceny of ammunition from Walmart at 4700 North 27th, occurring at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, and making threats directed at the courthouse He was last seen driving a silver or dark gray Dodge Charger, after an overnight chase.

Officer Angela Sands says the incident started when the man walked, believed to be Jordan, walked into the Wal-Mart at 27th and Superior and asked if he could buy a gun. Employees said he couldn’t at the time, but could later in the day.

The employees said the man became upset and stole around 500 rounds of ammunition. They reported to police that he made the threats toward the County-City Building as he was leaving.

About a half-hour later, around 1am, an officer saw a man wave at him from a Dodge Charger near 27th and Vine. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the car took off at a high-rate of speed. This happened several more times overnight, including last being seen by officers around 40th and South.

Officer Sands says investigators believe the man was taunting them or “baiting” them to pull him over.

The Charger did not have plates, but did have an In-Transit tag in the back window.