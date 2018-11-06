LPD On Alert For Man Who ‘Baited’ Officers, Allegedly Made Threats

Lincoln Police are busy looking for a man and a silver or dark gray Dodge Charger, after an overnight chase and threats that were made toward the County-City Building.

Officer Angela Sands says this all started around 12:30am Tuesday, when the man walked into the Wal-Mart at 27th and Superior and asked if he could buy a gun. Employees said he couldn’t at the time, but could later in the day.

The man apparently got upset, stole around 500 rounds of ammunition and employees reported to police he made threats toward the County-City Building.

About a half-hour later, around 1am, an officer saw a man wave at him from a Dodge Charger near 27th and Vine. The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the car took off at a high-rate of speed. This happened several more times overnight, including last being seen by officers around 40th and South.

Officer Sands says investigators believe the man was taunting them or “baiting” them to pull him over.

The Charger did have an In-Transit tag in the back window.