LPD Officers Taunted While Arresting Three People Fighting Them During Drug Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–As Lincoln Police were trying to arrest three people fighting officers in the parking lot of a northeast Lincoln motel on Thursday night, a crowd taunted police.
LPD said Friday that their Narcotics Task Force found a car that took off from the Nebraska State Patrol during an attempted traffic stop hours earlier. That car was found in the parking lot of the Oasis Inn in the 5200 block of Cornhusker Highway and as officers walked up to the car, they contacted 30-year-old Trenton Ottens and 26-year-old Dymond Casillus.
Once Ottens was put in handcuffs, police said he started thrashing and tried to headbutt and kick officers. Casillus tried to interfere with the arrest and told Ottens to resist. Ottens’ mother, 47-year-old Stacy Ottens, showed up and interfered with the arrest. Police say Ms. Ottens was arrested but she managed to resist by wrestling away from police.
Investigators says 20 to 30 people gathered and started taunting police and encouraging the three people to continue resisting arrest. Half a gram of cocaine was found in Ottens’ pocket, along with over $2,000 cash. Marijuana was found out in the open. A search warrant of the motel room found two 8-year-old girls, who are Casillus’ daughters.
Close to 39 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, bags with meth residue, a rifle and pitbull dogs were found in the room. At least 21 police officers showed up to help in the arrests, with one officer suffering cuts and his hand was bleeding while trying to control Ms. Ottens.
All three people were put in jail. Trenton Ottens is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, along with resisting arrest, child abuse and possession of a fire arm by a prohibitive person. His mother, Stacy Ottens, faces obstruction of government operations and resisting arrest charges. Dymond Casillus is accused of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of government operations and child abuse.
Her two daughters are in protective custody with a relative.