LPD Officers Cite Man Driving Backhoe For DUI While Dropping Off A Friend At Bryan West ER
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 29)–An highly unusual DUI stop for Lincoln Police sometime after 10:30pm on Friday night.
Captain Max Hubka on Monday told KFOR News officers were at the Bryan West Campus ER on another case late Friday night, when they heard a loud engine approaching and saw a backhoe coming into the driveway of the hospital. A few moments later, LFR personnel waved down officers saying there was someone in the bucket of the backhoe that was drunk.
Turns out, according to Captain Hubka, the man driving the backhoe was also intoxicated and had an open alcohol container. It was taken from a construction site near 6th and Plum. Eventually, the driver of the backhoe, 32-year-old Jordan Evans was arrested for his fourth offense DUI, in addition to theft. His blood alcohol content was a point-1-8-4.
Hubka says Evans claimed he thought it was safer to drive the backhoe to take his 40-year-old friend to the hospital. Evans had recently worked for the company from where the backhoe was taken and it’s unclear how he got into the business lot.
Hubka says both men had been drinking at a home in the area.