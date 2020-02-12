LPD Officers Are Issuing Warnings To Bicyclists On Downtown Sidewalks…..For Now
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)–No more riding bikes on the sidewalks of downtown Lincoln. Police for now are issuing warnings, but will issue citations sometime soon, if you are caught riding a bike on a downtown sidewalk.
Police Captain Don Scheinost says it’s a city ordiance that’s been around in some form since 1960.
“Havelock is included in this. The College View area is also included in it,” Scheinost told reporters on Wednesday morning.
But LPD’s primary focus will be around downtown and over toward the Haymarket area.
“With pedestrians, we have some concerns with bicycles that are clearly much quicker than people on foot,” Scheinost added.
In the next couple of months, the city will add a pilot program for electric scooters. Those will also be prohibited from being used on downtown sidewalks. The bicycle lanes that have been installed on some downtown streets will useful for bikes and scooters.
Lincoln City Ordinance forbids riding bicycles on sidewalks in these areas:
- Downtown
- Havelock Avenue, 61st to 63rd
- 48th Street, Baldwin to Madison
- West side of 48th, Prescott to Cooper
- Prescott, 47th to 48th
- West side of 66th, Holdrege to Fairfax.