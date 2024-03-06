LPD Officer To Be Special Guest at President Biden’s State of the Union Address

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–A Lincoln Police Sgt. will be among the special guests attending President Biden’s State of the Union Address in Washington Thursday night.

Sgt. Tu Tran and his wife will be the special guests of Nebraska Republican Senators Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer. Sgt. Tran is best known for his February 2023 rescue of a 27-year-old woman from a sinking car in a pond at the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. The woman lost control of her vehicle during icy road conditions.

In honor of his heroism, last year, Tran was one of 18 people who received the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.