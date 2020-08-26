LPD Officer Shot While Serving Warrant While Two Suspects Are In Custody
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 26)–A Lincoln Police officer was shot while serving a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a home off of 33rd and Vine. Two people are in custody, the second one, 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez, was presumed to be armed.
Officer Erin Spilker says the wounded officer was taken to a Lincoln hospital with an unknown condition. No other reports of people being hurt. The warrant was being served for second-degree assault in connection to the March 8 homicide of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka at a home near 22nd and Orchard.
Police continue their investigation in the area at this time and more details are expected to be released late Wednesday afternoon.
12:39pm
A manhunt is underway at this hour in central Lincoln. Police want you to avoid the area roughly from just west of 33rd Street, from “O” Street north toward Vine Street. We don’t know what may have led to it, but reports from the scene indicate one officer was hurt. Police are looking for two suspects at this time. KFOR News will continue to follow this developing story.